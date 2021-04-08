The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of FibroGen Inc. ("FibroGen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FGEN) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement "provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD')." Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company "cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.90, or 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased FibroGen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com



