Emergent BioSolutions Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Emergent BioSolutions

On March 31, 2021, after market, reports emerged that Emergent BioSolutions had made errors in manufacturing 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for Johnson & Johnson. The New York Times, for example, reported that Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, had "accidentally conflated the ingredients for two different coronavirus vaccines several weeks ago, ruining about 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plant's production lines." Additionally, according to Yahoo News, Senior Biden administration health officials "knew two weeks ago that a Johnson & Johnson contractor's production problems could delay delivery of a significant number of future vaccine doses."

Then, on April 1, 2021, Emergent BioSolutions published a statement admitting that it had identified and disposed of a batch of drug substance that did not meet specifications.

Following this news, Emergent BioSolutions' common stock fell $12.45 per share, or 13.4%, to close at $80.46 per share on heavy trading volume.

