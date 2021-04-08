Global Employee Communication Software Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 15.2% and Reach up to $1,605.3 Million till 2026 - [210 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee communication software industry is likely to see an accelerating growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report published by Research Dive, the global employee communication software market is projected to surpass $1,605.3 million during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report provides detailed analysis on drivers, restraints, enormous growth opportunities, challenges, major segments, and various strategies by market players in order to better understand the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on the global market.

Highlights of the Report

• The estimated CAGR of the employee communication software market prior to COVID-19 pandemic was 10.8% over the forecast period.

• The CAGR of the global industry after pandemic crisis is expected to grow at 15.2% by 2027.

• In 2020, the predicted market size of the employee communication software industry before the COVID-19 pandemic was $649.1 million.

• Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global industry is expected to surpass $695.7 million in 2020.

Key Features of the Market

As per our analysts, the rapid growth and increasing adoption of employee communication software products during the Covid-19 pandemic for web conference programs by various enterprises across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the global employee communication market in 2020. Furthermore, various governments across the globe are emphasizing on various initiatives to support the organizations in these pandemic crises. For instance, in May 2020, the Japan Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Trade, announced their additional funding support to medium & small-scale enterprises (SMEs), which are non-principal financing options with of interest-free for up to five years. This is ultimately helping the organizations in the country to run their businesses effectively during the COVID-19 crisis.

Prominent Players of the Industry

• Nudge Rewards Inc.

• Guide Spark

• Beekeeper AG

• Sociabble, Inc.

• Social Chorus, Inc.

• Poppulo

• Our People

• Smarp

• the EMPLOYEE app

Post-Pandemic Market Landscape

As per the report, the global employee communication software market is expected to witness a considerable growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly due to increasing implementation of remote working and changing working methods. In addition, the growing investments for an improved IT infrastructure and the various strategies adopted by key players of the market are anticipated to upsurge the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, GuideSpark, the leader in change communications, announced new features that enable companies to coordinate, plan, and personalize employee communications across the enterprise to maximize employee experience, campaign effectiveness, and business outcomes. The latest enhancements to ‘GuideSpark Communicate Cloud' makes certain that company messages reach the right people at the right time without overpowering employees with a deluge of information.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

