Merit Medical to Present at 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate in an upcoming investor conference.



On Thursday, April 15, at 2:15 p.m. ET, Fred P. Lampropoulos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merit, and Raul Parra, Merit's Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually. They will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contacts:



PR/Media Inquiries:

Teresa Johnson

Merit Medical

+1-801-208-4295

tjohnson@merit.com Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509

mike.piccinino@westwicke.com



