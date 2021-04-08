DZS Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call on May 3

PLANO, Texas, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, will release results for the first quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Monday, May 3 through a news release and stockholder report posted on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.



DZS will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results after market close on Monday, May 3 at 4:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. CT).

DZS is also providing a reminder today that its inaugural DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Day for current and prospective investors, analysts and other interested parties will be broadcast live on May 13. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT, followed by an interactive question and answer session that is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. CT. To pre-register for this webcast, sign-up at the DZS Horizons21 Investor & Analyst Relations registration page.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, May 3, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern time (3:15 p.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182

International number: 602-563-8857

Conference ID: 8446718

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/286yet2g

Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to avoid delays as an operator will register your name and organization.

For those planning to monitor the conference call, it will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 8446718

DZS Horizon21 Investor & Analyst Day Details:

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

This event will be broadcasted live for registered attendees. To learn more and register, click here.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) is a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world's most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CharlieVogt63

Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vogt5/

Contacts

DZS

Ted Moreau

Vice President of Investor Relations

E: ir@dzsi.com



