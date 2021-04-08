 Skip to main content

IDEX Biometrics to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Globe Newswire  
April 08, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Oslo, Norway – 8 April 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell today Thursday 8 April 2021.

IDEX Biometrics CEO, Vince Graziani, along with the company's team in the U.S. and Europe, is scheduled to participate in the virtual bell ringing ceremony from 15:15 to 15:30 CET / 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

Derek D'Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement

The wordmark ‘IDEX' and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


