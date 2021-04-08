Respiratory Drugs Market Size 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiratory Drugs Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027. The rising adoption of innovative drugs for the treatment of various respiratory diseases is a key factor driving the global respiratory drugs, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled " Respiratory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists, Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Anticholinergics, Antihistamines) By Disease Type (Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Pleural Effusion), By Route of Administration (Inhalation, Enteral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Fore." The surge in R&D investments by major key players is expected to contribute significantly to the global respiratory diseases market.

As per the report, the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to boost the global respiratory drugs market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016 an estimate of 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were registered globally. It was further estimated that around 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease globally.





Rising Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle Will Enable Growth

The increasing cases of respiratory infections around the world is expected to stimulate the growth of the global respiratory diseases market. The growing population and rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle will further create growth opportunities for the global respiratory drugs. The increasing exposure to air pollution and chemical occupational dust is predicted to encourage the growth of the global respiratory diseases market.

The surge in smokers around the world is also expected to fuel demand for innovative drugs, which, will, in, turn, accelerate growth of the global respiratory drugs. Furthermore, the FDA approval Tudorza® is expected to aid the global respiratory drugs growth. Circassia received FDA approval for the use of Tudorza® for the maintenance& treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).





Moreover, Theravance Biopharma and Mylan N.V. received approval from FDA for New Drug Application (NDA) for YUPELRITM (revefenacin) inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition, the presence of strong pipeline drugs is also predicted to contribute positively to the global respiratory diseases market.

Presence Of Prominent Players Will Support Growth In North America

Geographically, the global respiratory drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Asia and Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global respiratory drugs market during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent market players in the U.S. and growing strategic partnerships among key players in launching of new products.

In Europe, the rising awareness about innovative respiratory drugs is expected to propel growth of the t respiratory drugs market in the region. Growing patient population and penetration of generic drugs for the treatment of various respiratory drugs is expected to boost the respiratory drugs market growth in Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa the unmet need for effective drugs for the treatment of respiratory diseases is likely to aid growth of the respiratory devices market during the forecast period







Some of The Major Companies That Are Present in The Global Respiratory Drugs Market Include:

VAPOTHERM

AptarGroup, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & CO.

Allied Healthcare

Cardinal Health

NSPIRE HEALTH INC.

oninklijke Philips N.V.

and others





Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA)

Long-Acting Beta2-Agonists (LABA)

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Anticholinergics

Antihistamines

Vasodilators

Combination Drugs

Others

By Disease Type

Asthma

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pleural Effusion

Others

By Route of Administration

Inhalation

Enteral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





