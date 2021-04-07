Bionano Genomics Announces Presentations on Optical Genome Mapping at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) today announced that multiple studies on the detection of structural variants using Bionano's optical genome mapping, including a Spotlight Presentation, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which is being held in a virtual format April 10-15, 2021.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title of Spotlight Presentation: "Optical Genome Mapping: Unrivaled Structural Variant Detection for Cancer Research and Precision Medicine" - Dr. Yannick Delpu, Bionano Genomics

"Optical Genome Mapping Uncovers Novel Structural Variants Associated With Drug Sensitivities In Leukemias" - Dr. Darren Finlay, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, La Jolla, CA

Presentation Time: April 14, 2021, 1:00 - 2:00 PM EDT

Session Category: ESP.15

Title: Detection of Structural Variation and Analysis on HuKemia Models by Using Bionano Optical Mapping

Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics

Session Title: Genomic Profiling of Tumors

Permanent Abstract Number: 2234

Authors: Xiaobo Chen, Huan Tian, Wubin Qian, Henry Q. Li, Sheng Guo. Crown Bioscience Inc, Suzhou, China, Crown Bioscience Inc, San Diego, CA

More details can be found at https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.

