Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on April 30, 2021

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, April 30, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 30, 2021, during which Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Kevin O'Connor, will discuss the Company's first quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom210430.html.



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: 1-888-348-2672 International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.



Dial-in for Replay:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: April 30, 2021 (10:30 a.m.) through May 14, 2021 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10154636

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.



