Proactive news headlines including Exro Technologies, BioHarvest Sciences, Versus Systems and Else Nutrition Holdings

Globe Newswire  
April 07, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) delivers record 1Q sales for its flagship functional food product VINIA in Israel click here 
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) reports no serious adverse events in dosing of Cohort 1 in Phase 1 study of Ampligen drug's safety as an intranasal therapy click here 
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) reveals promising new open pit drill results from its Tucano gold operation in Brazil click here 
  • DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) subsidiary Hashoff wins PGA Masters social media content campaign for Nasdaq company click here 
  • Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (OTCQX:OGGFF) (FRA:9CW1) expands its Hand-Picked Partner program to include baked goods and sushi click here 
  • GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) posts "significant results" from drilling at Perky vein, Gold Drop property click here 
  • Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2)  touts C$48M war chest to advance Coil Driver commercialization in 2020 results click here 
  • Renforth Resources' Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) latest drill results from 2020 program at Parbec expected to positively impact resource estimate click here 
  • Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) set to launch its plant-based products in the US northeast click here 
  • Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) strengthens Spanish presence with launch of ORYX Gaming on Casumo click here 
  • Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) sees patient numbers soar year-over-year in Q1 treatment data click here 
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) adds new functionality to prizing platform for the UK market click here 
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) completes its integration with Vend's Billing API click here 
  • Talon Metals  Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) seeing promising nickel mineralization at previously undrilled target on the Tamarack nickel project click here 
  • OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) says Tiger Broker, a leading online stock brokerage in Asia has become a new distributor of its Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes click here 
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) inks exclusive supply and distribution agreement for leronlimab in Brazil with Biomm SA click here 
  • Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (FRA:1XMA) further expands footprint in Greenwood camp as it acquires royalty on Sidley gold-Dayton copper properties click here 
  • Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) investee Immersive Tech inks letter of intent to sell its UNCONTAINED VR attraction to Autobahn Indoor Speedway click here
  • Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (CVE:VSR)  increases ground at Eva project, Quebec after encouraging airborne survey results click here
  • Research Capital reiterates Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) (OTC:GTBDF) as ‘Speculative Buy' with $36 price target after Dixie project expansion click here

