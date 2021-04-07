The Alizés Awards 2021 : Rewarding Excellence and Resilience

Submit your application to the 2021 Alizés Awards at lesprixalizesawards.ca



SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group Export Agri-Food is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the 2021 Alizés Awards, presented by FCC. Canadian agri-food exporters have until June 19, 2021 to apply in either of two categories: Small to Medium-Sized Enterprises, reserved for companies with revenues of less than 50 million dollars, and Large company, for those with revenues of 50 million dollars or more. The winners will be unveiled in September 2021 in conjunction with SIAL Canada.

"Despite the current context, it was imperative for us to recognize the achievements of an industry that has been put to the test over the past year and that has brilliantly risen to the challenge. Canadian exports are increasing, proof that the industry knows how to adapt and face headwinds. The Alizés Awards take on a very special meaning this year," explains Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

Known in English as trade winds, the Alizés refer to the winds which have helped establish the main maritime trade routes between continents over the centuries and linked Canada to foreign markets. They highlight the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves in international markets through impressive growth, innovative marketing strategies or structuring consolidation actions.

"I am looking forward to read the applications again this year," says Louis Turcotte, senior director, corporate and commercial financing at FCC and Chair of the jury. "Every year, companies impress us with their inventiveness and perseverance. I am convinced that the next candidates will be no exception."

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to register and receive their application form. The application period will close on June 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT.

The Group Export would like to thank, in addition to FCC, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, Inno-Centre, L'Actualité alimentaire, Agro-Québec and SIAL Canada for their support and their contribution to the Alizés Awards.

About the Group Export Agri-Food

With over 500 members, the Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

