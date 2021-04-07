 Skip to main content

Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 07, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
BURNABY, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 6, 2021. Information related to Interfor's first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, May 7, 2021. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 4759584 and it will be available until June 7, 2021.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 422-3400


