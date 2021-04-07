TestEquity Appoints New Executive Leadership

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry's largest test and measurement, electronic production supplies and tool kits distributor in the U.S. and manufacturer of the industry's highest quality test chambers, today announced that Derrick Jones has joined the company as a Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Derrick will be responsible for leading TestEquity's robust growth and market share penetration, through TestEquity's unique go-to-market strategy.

Derrick joins TestEquity from Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine. At Caris, Derrick was responsible for leading the operational expansion of the sales organization which expanded over 300%. Additionally, he has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in the technology and distribution space. During his extensive career, Derrick also led hyper growth at Fluke, FLIR, and distribution stalwart Staples.

"Derrick's rich and varied experiences as a seasoned professional in sales operations, makes him a valuable addition to the team at TestEquity," said Steve Newland, Chief Executive Officer of TestEquity. "We believe that his knowledge of test and measurement instruments, combined with his strategic insights and excellence in execution, will enable TestEquity to achieve and surpass our aggressive targets."

"I am honored to join the TestEquity team and to help build on the solid foundation developed over the last few years. TestEquity is perfectly positioned to help its customers expand their business and improve the overall customer experience which allows us to compete in the modern distribution marketplace," stated Derrick Jones, SVP of Sales, TestEquity.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, the corporate entity to Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry's highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.TestEquity.com.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

1.817.501.5898

lacey.nichols@testequity.com



