Cullinan Oncology, Inc. to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
April 07, 2021 10:08am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) ("Cullinan") announced today that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Trigilio, will present at the upcoming 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Event: Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, April 13th
Time: 11:45am EDT
Location: Virtual

The presentation will be accessible through the Needham conference portal for registered attendees only. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Mr. Trigilio should contact their Needham & Company representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that seeks to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@cullinanoncology.com

Jeff Trigilio
+1 617.410.4650
jtrigilio@cullinanoncology.com


