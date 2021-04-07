Fuel Cell Market Eyeing Phenomenal Growth at a healthy CAGR of 14.5% | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fuel cell technology market is anticipated to grow at a stellar 14.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2020- 2027), reveals the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The energy produced by a device after conversion to electrical from chemical due to chemical reaction of hydrogen ions that are positively charged with the oxidizing agent is called a fuel cell. These cells need constant feeding of air or fuel to retain the reaction.

Enhancing Features that Boost Fuel Cell Technology Market

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the fuel cell technology market share. Some of these include increased demand for reliable alternative energy, growing concerns over growing ecology issues that are prompting the requirement for alternative energy generation sources, the evolving population, increasing industrialization and urbanization, the emergence of electric cars, growing need for clean energy generation in developed regions, growing use of fuel cell-based cars, augmented power generation capacities and booming power sector. The additional factors adding market growth include growing need for unconventional energy sources, increasing private-public partnerships, reduced environmental impact, increasing applications of fuel cells in the transport sector like buses and cars, growing demand for portable devices, strict government regulations aimed to reduce the rising pollution levels, enhanced efficiency of the fuel cell, rise in crude oil, and increasing need from electronic companies, residential builders, power suppliers, and automobiles.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/798







On the contrary, the high cost of catalyst coupled with lack of fuel cell infrastructure may limit the global fuel cell technology market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative effect on the global fuel cell technology market owing to a lack of finances for research & development activities, project delays, and supply chain disruptions. The current demand for hydrogen from the chemical sector, steel manufacturing, and oil refining has been affected by the outbreak.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the fuel cell technology market based on application and type.

By type, the global fuel cell technology market is segmented into PAFC, DMFC, SOFC, MCFC, PEMFC, and others. Of these, the PEMFC segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the advances in technology.

By application, the fuel cell technology market is bifurcated into transportation, portable, and stationary. Of these, transportation will dominate the market over the forecast period.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Fuel Cell Technology



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fuel-cell-technology-market-798









Regional Takeaway

APAC to Remain at Forefront in Fuel Cell Technology Market

Geographically, the fuel cell technology market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), & South America. Of these, the APAC region will remain at the forefront over the forecast period. The surging demand for Combined Heat and Power systems in Japan, increasing use of fuel cell-powered vehicles, rising power generation from cleaner energy sources, favorable government policies in South Korea, Japan, and China that is driving the clean energy use, and wide use of PEMFC fuel cell are adding to the fuel cell technology market growth in this region. Besides, growing demand in China as the government is increasingly focusing on ways of using clean energy technology for switching to a low-carbon economy, hydrogen fuel cell industry gaining traction on the back of favorable provincial and national government subsidies and incentive programs from local authorities to encourage the uptake of hydrogen cars to curb pollution, a large number of unit shipment, favorable government policies in South Korea, Japan, and China which push clean energy use, and increasing need for combined heat and power systems are also adding market growth.

North America to Have Promising Growth in Fuel Cell Technology Market

The global fuel cell technology market in North America is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. High utilization of fuel cell technology, technological advancement, the promotion and acceptance of electric cars, federal governments offering funds to fuel cell companies and organizations in Canada, investments for innovation in clean technology to support clean energy projects in the pre-commercialization stage, and funding initiatives by the government in Canada and the US that has driven the development and deployment of fuel cell technology adds to the fuel cell technology market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Significant Growth in Fuel Cell Technology Market

In Europe, the global fuel cell technology market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. The shift in focus on public-private partnerships to accomplish the target of turning a low carbon economy and maintaining a higher competitive edge, focus on improving the infrastructure, decreasing cost of fuel cells, and the presence of several large and small companies in Germany adds to the fuel cell technology market growth in the region.

In the MEA and South America, the global fuel cell technology market is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.





Share your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/798







Key Players

List of the prominent players profiled in the global fuel cell market report include.

Ned stack fuel cell Technology

TOPSOE Fuel cell

SFC Energy AG

Genport SRL

Ceres power Holdings PLC

AFC Energy PLC, among others.

The global fuel cell technology market is fragmented and competitive due to presence of different international & domestic industry players. They have encompassed a couple of strategies to stay ahead and also suffice to the customers burgeoning needs, such as collaborations, contracts, partnerships, and others. Besides, they are also making huge investments in research and development activities to strengthen their portfolios and also create a hold in the market.

Industry Updates

March 2021- A consortium in the US is working to create breakthrough materials for strengthening manufacturing in the fuel cell sector and bringing HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells to market.

March 2021- Insitu, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, lately announced the latest details regarding its latest efforts for advancing hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).

March 2021- FEV, a global leader in powertrain development and vehicle, has entered an agreement with Green Corp Konnection, a French firm, an ecosystem of industrial companies ahead of the energy revolution in green energy supply and mobility for supporting fuel cell system development in its GCK Motorsport "e-Blast H2" Dakar Rally race car.







Discover More Research Reports on Energy and Power Industry, By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:

Global Diesel Genset Market Research Report: Information By Probability (Stationary and Portable), Power Rating (Up to 100 kVA, 100 kVA-350 kVA, 350 kVA-1,000 kVA and Above 1,000 kVA), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving and Continuous), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) - Forecast till 2027

Global Power Monitoring System Market Research Report Information: by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-Use (Utilities & Renewables, Data Center, Public Infrastructure, Manufacturing & Process Industry, and others), Region ( Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America and South America) – Forecast till 2027

Global Distribution Feeder Automation System Market Research Report Information: by Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Power-to-Gas Market Research Report: Information By Technology (Electrolysis {Alkaline Electrolysis, Polymer Electrolyte Electrolysis and Solid Oxide Electrolysis} and Methanation {Catalytic Methanation and Biological Methanation}), Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100 kW–1,000 kW and Above 1,000 kW), End User (Commercial, Utilities and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) - Forecast till 2027

Global Excitation Systems Market Research Report Information: by Type (DC Excitation System, AC Excitation System (Rotating Thyristor Excitation System and Brushless excitation System) and Static Excitation System), Controller Type (Analog and Digital), Application (Synchronous Motors and Synchronous Generators) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Current Transducer Market Research Report Information: by Technology (Closed Loop and Open Loop), Application (Converter & Inverter, Motor Drive, Battery Management, SMPS and UPS and others), End-Use (Industrial, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Automotive and others) and Region ( Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Vacuum Interrupter Market Research Report: Information by Rated Voltage (0–15 kV, 15–30 kV and Above 30 kV), Contact Structure (Flat Contact, Spiral Contact and Axial Magnetic/Field Contact), Application (Circuit Breaker, Load Break Switch, Recloser, Contactor, Tap Changer and others), End-Use Industry (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining Sector, Transportation Sector and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Distribution Automation Market Research Report: Information by Component (Field Device, Software & Services, and Communication Technology), Utility Type (Wired Technology and Wireless Technology) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Power System Simulator Market Research Report: Information by Module (Load Flow, Harmonics, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash and others), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), End-user (Power, Industrial and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Recloser Control Market Research Report Information: by Type (Electric control and Hydraulic control), Phase (Three-phase, single-phase and triple-single phase), voltage rating (Up to 15kv, 16-27 kv, 28-38 kv) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com