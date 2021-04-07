Laurentian Bank announces the election of its Directors

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 5, 2021, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 13,339,239 88.66 % 1,706,370 11.34 % Andrea Bolger 14,469,050 96.17 % 576,559 3.83 % Michael T. Boychuk 14,306,037 95.08 % 739,572 4.92 % Suzanne Gouin 14,880,282 98.90 % 165,327 1.10 % Rania Llewellyn 13,336,121 88.64 % 1,709,488 11.36 % David Morris 4,462,587 96.12 % 583,022 3.88 % David Mowat 13,332,034 88.61 % 1,713,575 11.39 % Michael Mueller 13,314,932 88.50 % 1,730,677 11.50 % Michelle R. Savoy 13,732,915 91.28 % 1,312,694 8.72 % Susan Wolburgh Jenah 13,322,825 88.55 % 1,722,784 11.45 % Nicholas Zelenczuk 14,478,670 96.23 % 566,939 3.77 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/, and filed on SEDAR.

Mr. Michael Mueller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, is pleased to announce the election of Ms. Suzanne Gouin to the Bank's Board as a newly appointed independent Director. Ms. Gouin is an accomplished director who focuses on business transformation, digital implementation, governance and human capital. She has held senior management positions in the private and public sectors, including acting as President and Chief Executive Officer of TV5 Québec, Canada from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Gouin has received the National Order of Merit of the French Republic and she will contribute to the expertise and depth of the Bank's Board. Ms. Gouin's appointment to the Board will result in women making up 54% of its Members.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Gouin to the Board. We are positive that her extensive experience in governance, strategy, risk and reputation management, transformation and growth of organizations in a wide range of sectors will benefit the Bank," commented Mr. Mueller.

