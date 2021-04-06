US Capital Global Securities Raises $10 Million in Growth Equity Financing for EQITrade Limited

San Francisco, California, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of global private financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to announce the successful closing of $10 million in equity financing for EQITrade Limited ("EQITrade").

EQITrade's subsidiary, EQIBank Limited ("EQIBank"), is aleading digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, providing 24/7 cloud-based banking in multiple currencies to 180 countries and territories, and unlike its competitors, its services are offshore and tax-exempt.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group's FINRA-member broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

"US Capital Global Securities served as the lead financial advisor for this capital formation," said Pankaj Vashisth, Vice President at US Capital Global. "Last year, US Capital Global advised on a convertible note offering for EQIBank, which was oversubscribed in just 90 days, following strong interest from the investment community. We are very pleased to have now successfully provided additional growth financing for the company. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, I believe EQIBank is well-positioned to grow and develop a new global standard of tailored personal and corporate online banking services."



About EQIBank Limited

EQIBank is one of the world's leading innovative banks and strives to provide more products to more countries than any other digital bank. EQIBank is the world's first global digital bank aimed solely at businesses and high-net-worth individuals and provides offshore, tax-exempt, and tailored personal and corporate banking services to clients in 180 countries and territories. With 24/7 cloud-based access, real time insights, and high barriers to entry, EQIBank's strategy is to accelerate simplification, using Open Banking Standards and Open APIs to create a new global standard of banking. www.eqibank.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to upper middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. US Capital Global Securities LLC or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

