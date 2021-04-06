 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 11, 2021

Globe Newswire  
April 06, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Meeting materials are now available

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after market close. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 8799762
Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 8799762

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 8799762
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 8799762

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinross' Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company has elected to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast given the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kinross believes this is a prudent approach that prioritizes the health and safety of shareholders and employees, while still providing the same level of disclosure, transparency and participation as previous meetings.

The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: web.lumiagm.com/406172480

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.kinross.com and will be archived for later use.

The 2020 Annual Report, Management Information Circular, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross' audited financial statements without charge upon request to Kinross Gold's Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or to info@kinross.com.

Access Kinross' Management Information Circular and 2020 Annual Report here:
https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/default.aspx?section=meeting

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott                                
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations        
phone: 416-365-3390                        
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com