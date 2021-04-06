Chromatography Resins Market Size To Reach USD 3.76 Billion in 2028; High demand for chromatography resins from pharmaceutical and F&B industries is expected to drive rapid market growth | Reports And Data

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 2.15 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 7.7% Market Trends –Versatility of chromatography for various end-use industries





The global chromatography resins market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for chromatography resins is various applications and industries globally. Chromatography is a technique widely used in chemical laboratories for analysis, isolation, and purification, and also in the chemical process industry as a component of small and large-scale production. The versatility of chromatography in all forms, combined with ease of use, and a reasonably well-developed framework in which the various chromatographic techniques operate, is the primary reason for its widespread use in separation science.

Chromatography resins are extensively employed in the pharmaceutical industry in order to analyse and identify the presence of any trace amounts of chemicals and elements in a given sample. They are also used in the separation of certain chemical compounds based on their molecular masses. Since development of new drugs involves the use of the product, chromatography resins market revenue growth can be expected to be significantly driven by increasing investments in drug development initiatives globally.

In the food industry, chromatography resins play a vital role in the determination of shelf life of food substances and products by helping in the analysis of the point at which food spoils. Furthermore, the presence of chemical additives in food can also be determined with the help of this technique. The nutritional value of the food sample can also be determined using chromatography resins.

Global chromatography resins market revenue growth is expected to be restrained to some extent by advancements in other techniques such as protein crystallization, charged ultra-filtration membrane, and electrophoresis.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

Chromatography resins played a significant role in the analysis and development of Remdesivir in the United States, which was one of the first treatments approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Incidentally Remdesivir was first developed as a treatment for the Ebola virus, which also created fear of a pandemic a few years ago. Such R&D initiatives for drug development has resulted in increased investment in the chromatography resins field and is expected to support global market growth going ahead.

Natural resins segment dominated other segments in this category in 2020, owing to wide usage in size exclusion and paper chromatography in a variety of end-use industries.

The synthetic resin segment is projected to register a faster revenue growth rate among other segments in this category in the global chromatography resin market over the forecast period.

Because of the rapid growth in drug development activities in developing and developed countries, the ion exchange segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020.

Pharmaceutical segment accounted for largest revenue share in its category in 2020 owing to extensive consumption of resin in pharmaceutical processes to prepare pure materials in large quantities and to inspect the cleansed compounds for contamination.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global chromatography resins market in 2020. Industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverages, and chemicals, where chromatography resins are widely used, have been expanding rapidly in countries in the region.

In 2020, Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share contribution to the global chromatography resins market.

Pharmaceutical companies and other manufacturing industries are shifting base to Asia Pacific, especially to countries such as China and India owing to various benefits and advantages this strategy offers.

Top Key Players of chromatography resins Market

Merck KGaA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Lifesciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Purolite

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation, and Danaher.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report provides historical data and forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of product, technique, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Natural

Agarose Dextran Others Synthetic

Silica Polystyrene Others



Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Ion exchange Affinity Hydrophobic interaction Size exclusion Others



End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Drug Discovery Drug Production Water and Environmental Agencies Food & Beverage Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America

U.S Canada Mexico Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America

Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



