Cyber Fraud Task Force, Digital Forensics, Risk Balance Sheet Headline Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit This Week

DALLAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in Texas this week.



The 2021 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry. Leaders from law enforcement agencies team with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the private sector at the two-day summit this Wednesday and Thursday, April 7-8, which will feature:

Special Agent in Charge William Smarr, US Secret Service, Dallas Field Office

VP and Chief Information Security Officer Andrew Vezina, Equitable Bank

Cybersecurity Advisor (CSA) George Reeves, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Stephen Gemperle, Senior Special Agent, Lab Director for Regional Forensic Lab, US Secret Service - San Antonio Field Office

Clarke Skoby, Technical Staff Assistant, Advanced Digital Forensics Expert US Secret Service - Houston Field Office



"We're going to be discussing some leading-edge ideas for organizations across Texas, namely how to develop a Risk Balance Sheet so that companies can truly understand the threats they're facing," said Vezina, who will be giving the Wednesday afternoon keynote. "One of the biggest challenges we have in our industry is how to communicate the needs of the information security team to the rest of our organizations, but the good news is that there's a better way."

"It seems like every week we're faced with a new cybersecurity threat," said CSA Reeves. "It's important for organizations in Texas to know how to properly handle any disruption to their information systems, and for them to know how CISA can help," he added.

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around user-centered security, the benefits of having a risk balance sheet, defense-in-depth, artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout Texas:

Roman Medina, Jr — VP, CISO, Jefferson Bank

Luis Ossorio — Director IT, FROSCH

Ray Jay Yepes — CISO, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Marc Crudgington — CISO; SVP Information Security, Woodforest National Bank

John Frushour — Deputy CISO, New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Mark Adams — Senior Manager, IT Security and Compliance, and vCISO, Superior Energy

Mike Davis — CISO, ExactlyIT, Inc.



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Cisco, Druva, Attivo Networks, Pure Storage, Proofpoint, SEI, and many more.

The Summit will take place over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, April 7-8 at 8:00 a.m. CT on both days. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/ texas

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via our award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

