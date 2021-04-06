Global Water Promotes Steven Brill to Vice President of IT Operations and Security

PHOENIX, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS), (TSX:GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has promoted Steven Brill to the new position of vice president of IT Operations and Security.



Brill previously served as the company's director of IT Operations and Security. The company made this promotion to better align the company's management structure to address IT initiatives and prepare for future growth.

"Steven's appointment to this important position reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and leveraging advanced technology for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and the environment," said Ron Fleming, Global Water CEO. "In today's world, such a commitment also requires you to provide these integrated solutions with the best possible IT security."

Mike Liebman, Global Water CFO, added: "Steven has been instrumental in advancing the IT operations and security for our utility systems and entire back-office. Broadening his responsibilities across more key areas of our business better supports our growth initiatives, including our M&A strategy for expanding our portfolio of water utilities in Arizona."

Brill will continue to lead a talented team of professionals that deliver various company integrated systems, including SCADA/controls programming, compliance, cloud, network, systems/storage and database, while implementing processes to control costs, refresh technology and expand capacity. Brill will also oversee and implement numerous security tools, infrastructure enhancements and updating policies.

Global Water is growing at a rapid pace, and will continue to seek out acquisitive opportunities that are synergistic to its growing portfolio of water utility companies and its existing regional footprints. Global Water possesses the technical expertise and state-of-the-art integrated technology solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, and that local communities have access to safe and environmentally sustainable water and wastewater services.

Steven Brill Bio

Brill has more than 20 years of professional experience in Information Technology, with a focus on architecting efficient, scalable and secure infrastructures. He has served as an IT consultant for mid-market manufacturing corporations where he worked directly with CIOs and CTOs to help align IT and business goals. He has designed entirely new IT infrastructures, deployed new ERP systems and refined desktop environments. He has also held roles in architecting secure, stable solutions across the infrastructure stack, including Telephony, Virtualization, Storage, Networking, Data Center and Cloud technologies.

Earlier in his career, he served as vice president, IT Operations and Security, at a360inc, a leading technology and outsourcing services provider in the real estate industry. At a360inc, he worked with executive leadership on M&A activities, drove acquisition of a suite of applications, and helped expand a360inc's market dominance.

Brill is knowledgeable of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) requirements, Generally Accepted Accounting Practices (GAAP) and other financial regulations, as well as the Code of Federal Regulations Part 11, HIPPA, and a multitude of IT regulations and the bodies who govern them. He is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP).

He holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Western International University and a M.S. in Business Administration - Information Technology Management from Ashford University.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net income growth, our strategy, acquisition plans and our ability to complete additional acquisitions, our dividend policy, trends relating to population growth, active service connections, regulated revenue, housing permit projections, the development of residential and commercial properties within our service areas, the anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, including to our business operations, results of operations, cash flows, and financial position, and our future responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of our rate application and the timing of any resulting phase-in of new rates, and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date hereof. Factors that may affect future results are disclosed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

