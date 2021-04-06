GZ6G Technologies Appoints Eloisa Tobias as Director of Smart Solutions for the Green Zebra Networks Division

Tobias to Develop and Implement Strategies for IT Managed Services Based Division

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Eloisa "Elle" Tobias as Director of Green Zebra Smart Solutions for the Green Zebra Networks division. In this role, Ms. Tobias will be responsible for leading the development, improvement, and management of all activities related to smart solutions within the GZ6G Technologies' Green Zebra Networks division. The Green Zebra Networks division continuously works with clients to offer a fully integrated secure wireless & IT network infrastructure solution for enterprise opportunities. Green Zebra Networks division will provide both wireless IT hardware and software managed services support for the Orange County, CA market while serving enterprise level clients. In addition, Green Zebra Networks' wireless technology will provide proprietary and licensed technology solutions.

"As the smart solutions consultant for cities, stadiums and venues, GZ6G Technologies' Green Zebra Networks division is continuing to grow as new clients move toward digital technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and are in need of a smart solutions provider," said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. "Elle's business acumen, sales, and IT knowledge will catapult revenue in our local wireless IT Networks division and work cohesively with our other divisions."

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies' business division provides a core area of expertise, a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system.

Smart cities and venues require the expertise from all four GZ6G divisions and all four technology platforms to be truly smart, effective, and successful. Divisions include:

Green Zebra Networks: Green Zebra Networks Division works together with clients to offer fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra Networks division will provide managed services support for IT wireless networks hardware and software for local and national enterprise level clients. In addition, GZN wireless technology will provide proprietary and licensed technology solutions.

Green Zebra Data Center: Green Zebra Data Centers division will focus on safe and secure data storage solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and leasing options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Data Centers will support and optimize in-user software applications across the various GZ6G Technologies' divisions and will be essential for storing, processing, and disseminating data and applications housing the most critical and proprietary assets for customers.

Green Zebra Smart Labs: Green Zebra Smart Labs is the leading provider for in-venue wireless venue & user engagement, marketing, advertising platforms, and data analytics CRM, API software development, artificial intelligence (AI), research and development( R&D) platform integration solutions, and more.

The software divisions develop & support various API application support services for Green Zebra's digital marketing, sponsorship and data analytics applications needs.

Green Zebra Media: Green Zebra Media is a full-service advertising, marketing, CRM technology, sponsorship monetization, deep data analytics solutions, and technology support services for hospitality, stadiums, airports, universities, and cities. Green Zebra Media offers venue digital marketing and sponsorship agency and support services

"GZ6G Technologies and its divisions is paving the way for cities and stadiums to become more technologically advanced," said Elle Tobias, Director of Smart Solutions for Green Zebra Networks. "Green Zebra Networks and its capabilities will make an impact in the rapidly growing IoT sector. In this role, I will be able to help develop and implement successful business strategies that will be utilized by Green Zebra Networks' growing local client base while assisting GZ6G Technologies' national clients."

Ms. Tobias has more than a decade of B2B sales, and management experience. She graduated Cum Laude with an International Business Major from the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

Green Zebra Networks' Orange County, CA office is the first local location with more locations to be announced in the coming months.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Data Center: The Green Zebra Data Centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor's Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



