Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of CCM Technologies Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated April 5th, 2021 (the "LOI"), which sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of CCM Technologies Inc. (Cryptocurrency Mining Technologies) ("CCM"), a cryptocurrency mining company with state of the art ASIC chips, in exchange for securities in Global Care (the "Transaction").

The Company and CCM have entered into the LOI, which sets out certain terms and conditions pursuant to which the proposed Transaction will be completed. The terms outlined in the LOI are subject to the parties successfully entering into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of the Transaction on or before April 30th, 2021 or such other date as the Company and CCM may mutually agree. The material terms of the Transaction are as follows:

In consideration for the Transaction, Global Care will issue an aggregate of 95,000,000 common shares of Global Care (the " Consideration Shares ") to CCM shareholders at a deemed price of $0.11 per Consideration Share and issue to CCM warrant holders an aggregate of 65,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Consideration Warrants ")

") to CCM shareholders at a deemed price of $0.11 per Consideration Share and issue to CCM warrant holders an aggregate of 65,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the " ") Each Consideration Warrant permits the holder thereof to acquire one Global Care common share at a price of $0.05 until 1 year after the closing of the transaction.

There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares or Consideration Warrants pursuant to applicable securities laws.



The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management, or the Board of Directors of Global Care is being contemplated at this time. The LOI also contemplates other material conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including the completion of due diligence, compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and receipt of all necessary regulatory, corporate, third-party, board and shareholder approvals being obtained, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

"With the proposed acquisition of CCM Technologies, Global Care will expand its portfolio to include ASIC machines as CCM works toward implementing its first phase of a planned datacenter program. The machines can be used to test out proprietary mining software, improve hashrate and expand on existing analytics software. The team at CCM Technologies have proven they have a deep understanding of the industry," said Alex Somjen, CEO of Global Care Capital.

The goal of the acquisition is to give Global Care shareholders further exposure to cryptocurrency mining infrastructure, which is the backbone and cornerstone of blockchain technology.

CCM Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Cofield stated, "We are excited to work with Global Care at this important time in the crypto currency mining sector and create synergies by pairing our pipeline of opportunities and partnerships with leading hardware producers with Global Care's existing exposure to crypto currency royalty streaming. There is potential to unlock value in numerous digital assets classes through innovative Decentralized Finance strategies (DeFi) with emerging blockchain technologies."

About CCM Technologies Inc.

CCM Technologies Inc. is a digital asset technology company with a focus on providing infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem and mining of cryptocurrencies.

Website: https://ccm-technologies.com

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website: https://globalcarecapital.com/

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to CCM was supplied by CCM for inclusion herein, and Global Care's directors and officers have relied on CCM for such information.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com



