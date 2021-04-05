Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ:MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the commencement of a public offering of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are offering 15,000,000 shares of Maravai's Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Maravai's Class A common stock.



Maravai will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

Certain of our products are used by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment. Unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, or increased regulatory scrutiny of these and their financial cost may damage public perception of the safety, utility, or efficacy of these vaccines and therapies or other modes of treatment and may harm our customers' ability to conduct their business. Such events may negatively impact our revenue and have an adverse effect on our performance.

We compete with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than we are and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make our products, services and technology obsolete.

We depend on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of our revenue. If we cannot maintain our current relationships with customers, fail to sustain recurring sources of revenue with our existing customers, or if we fail to enter into new relationships, our future operating results will be adversely affected.

We rely on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, sole suppliers, for some of our raw materials and may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers.

Such other factors as discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 22, 2021 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Contact Information: Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macbiocom.com Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com