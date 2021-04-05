 Skip to main content

Vaxcyte to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
April 05, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at http://investors.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company's cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCF platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte's proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte's lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:
Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com


