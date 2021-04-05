Playmaker Announces Completion of Subscription Receipt Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Playmaker" or the "Company") today announced that, further to Apolo III Acquisition Corp.'s ("Apolo") March 8, 2021 announcement highlighting that the Company and Apolo entered into a binding letter of intent to consummate a go-public transaction in Canada (the "Transaction"), the Company has completed a concurrent brokered and non-brokered private placement financing of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $24,000,000 (the "Offering").



The Transaction will be effected through the reverse takeover of Apolo, a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, by the Company, with the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") being named "Playmaker Capital Inc.". The consummation of the Transaction is subject to the approval of applicable director and shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Completion of the Offering

On April 1, 2021, the Company completed the Offering, pursuant to which it issued 48,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $24,000,000. The Offering was comprised of a brokered offering of 32,360,000 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $16,180,000, which was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent"), together with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), and a non-brokered offering of 15,640,000 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $7,820,000. In connection with the Offering, the Company granted to the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option") to increase the size of the brokered portion of the Offering by up to an additional 10,000,000 Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of up to $5,000,000. The Agents' Option was exercised concurrent with closing of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be indirectly and automatically exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") set out in the subscription receipt agreement entered into among the Company, the Lead Agent and Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), as subscription receipt agent and escrow agent, dated April 1, 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering, after fees and expenses incurred, including 50% of the Agents' commission for the Offering, have been deposited with Odyssey. The escrowed proceeds will be held by Odyssey until the Escrow Release Conditions have been satisfied.

Subject to receipt of the required consents and approvals referred to above, it is expected that the Escrow Release Conditions will be satisfied and the Transaction will be completed in May 2021. Additional details regarding the Transaction and the Offering will be provided in Apolo's listing statement, which is expected to be filed with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in April 2021.

Additionally, on April 1, 2021, Playmaker completed the acquisition of the business known as Futbol Sites. Futbol Sites is a top digital sports media group in the United States and Latin America, with one of the largest audiences in its category, reaching more than 50 million unique users every month through a portfolio of more than 10 premium sites and more than 300 million users through a variety of social media channels. Futbol Sites serves up over one billion ad impressions monthly on its owned and operated sites. Futbol Sites is currently licensed in 7 states in the U.S. for sports betting media and has a content team dedicated to curating sports betting specific content on a daily basis.

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Transaction, expectations regarding whether the Transaction will be consummated, including whether conditions to the consummation of the Transaction will be satisfied, expectations for the effects of the Transaction or the ability of the Resulting Issuer to successfully become listed on the TSXV or achieve its business objectives and integrate the operations of the combining companies, expectations regarding financing, and expectations for other economic, business, and competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

