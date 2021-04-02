ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Amdocs Limited Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DOX

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) resulting from allegations that Amdocs may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Amdocs securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2071.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 31, 2021, before the market opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report stating that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; (2) there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops"; (3) Amdocs "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret; and (4) former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, "The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually...but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

On this news, Amdocs' share price fell $9.19 per share, or approximately 11.5%, to close at $70.15 per share on March 31, 2021, damaging investors.

