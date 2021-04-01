Credit Suisse Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Credit Suisse Group AG

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company"), including purchasers of Credit Suisse American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") (NYSE:CS).



On March 29, 2021, before the U.S. markets opened, Credit Suisse disclosed in an SEC filing that "[a] significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks" and that the resulting loss "could be highly significant and material to [the Company's] first quarter results. . . ."

Additionally, on March 29, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Archegos Blowout Heaps Pressure on Credit Suisse" reporting that Credit Suisse shareholders "are bracing for a multibillion-dollar hit from a fire sale of positions held by hedge fund Archegos. . . ." The Wall Street Journal article also states that at least one analyst put Credit Suisse's Archegos losses at about $3.2 billion on top of another $531 million in losses from the collapse of Greensill, "a financial startup" that "used Credit Suisse's asset management arm as a form of off-balance-sheet financing." Further, the article states that "[t]he mishaps are triggering soul searching . . . about [Credit Suisse's] controls and sight line into risks. . . ."

On March 29, 2021, Credit Suisse's ADSs fell $1.48 per share, or 11.5%, to close at $11.39 per ADS.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

