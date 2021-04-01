BrandSafway acquires National Coating & Lining Company

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective today, BrandSafway has acquired National Coating & Lining Company, which specializes in the restoration and protection of concrete and ferrous metals for the water and wastewater industry throughout the western United States. Moving forward the company will be known as National Coating & Lining by BrandSafway.



"The National Coating & Lining team will join forces with CL Coatings by BrandSafway, another California-based company, which provides complementary services and strengths in the coatings industry," said Mike Krach, regional vice president of BrandSafway's Metro and Infrastructure Division. "By combining and leveraging the expertise of CL Coatings and National Coating & Lining, we can deliver superior, expanded industrial coatings solutions to customers throughout the Western region."



National Coating & Lining has an outstanding reputation and brings more than 15 years of highly specialized knowledge in surface preparation, concrete repair, coatings and linings in the water industry to BrandSafway. "National Coating & Lining has a highly experienced team with a great depth of knowledge in the water and wastewater industry," said Tom Unsell, vice president of National Coating & Lining. "We offer the perfect complement to the CL Coatings team's expertise. Our combined customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions."



National Coating & Lining is committed to the highest industry quality standards and to exceeding the requirements of SSPC (The Society for Protective Coatings). Based in Murrieta, California, National Coating & Lining is the water industry leader in concrete and ferrous metals protection and restoration in the western United States.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

