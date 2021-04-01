Proactive news headlines including Milestone Scientific, Nextleaf Solutions, Nano One Materials and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc
New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTC:LXXGF) ramps up manufacturing of its flagship MiQLab system click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) closes on its acquisition of Marlin Gold Mining from Mako Mining click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) sees a 78% sequential rise in 4Q revenue powered by its dental business click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) moving to selecting subjects for Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Cavaltinib as coronavirus treatment moving to selecting subjects for Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Cavaltinib as coronavirus treatment click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiary Excel Fabrication wins $1.3M in construction services contracts in NW US click here
- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTC:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) closes $28.M bought deal financing for R&D, pilot plant expansion click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) closes its acquisition of Aurora Systems Consulting click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLNTF) posts company-record $14.2M in revenue for 4Q on retail sales strength click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) commences human trials of cannabis vapes click here
- GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) taps industry veteran Christopher Mark Lewis to head its uranium marketing efforts click here
- HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) touts significant revenue growth in 4Q, full year 2020 results as user base grows click here
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) OTCMKT:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) subsidiary ORYX Gaming to take its exclusive RGS content live across Dazzletag's numerous brands click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) swings to a profit in 2020 with $42M in earnings click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) appoints tech sector veteran Nick Copping to its Advisory Board click here
- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTC:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) hails positive ramp-up of Red Lake mine as it continues towards declaring commercial production click here
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) to host webinar with leading neuro-oncologists to discuss its cerebrospinal fluid assay (CSF) for diagnosing and managing tumors click here
- Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) enters genomics market with subsidiary launch click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) touts Health Canada notice of compliance after inspection of Reduvo cannabinoid soft gel capsules click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) installs automated lab equipment and completes training for New Jersey-based Meadowlands Diagnostics click here
- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) secures C$3M in convertible note financing click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) closes its C$1.2M private placement financing click here
- Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTC:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) welcomes final results from pre-feasibility metallurgical testing on flagship Chile project click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) files new protocol with FDA for four doses of leronlimab for critically ill coronavirus patients click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) closes on underwritten public offering that raised about $97.75M click here
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTC:AGFAF) to sell non-core subsidiary AAA Heidelberg click here
