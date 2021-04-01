 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Milestone Scientific, Nextleaf Solutions, Nano One Materials and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc

Globe Newswire  
April 01, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:

New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • LexaGene Holdings  Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTC:LXXGF) ramps up manufacturing of its flagship MiQLab system click here 
  • GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) closes on its acquisition of Marlin Gold Mining from Mako Mining click here 
  • Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) sees a 78% sequential rise in 4Q revenue powered by its dental business click here 
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) moving to selecting subjects for Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Cavaltinib as coronavirus treatment moving to selecting subjects for Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Cavaltinib as coronavirus treatment click here 
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiary Excel Fabrication wins $1.3M in construction services contracts in NW US click here 
  • Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTC:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) closes $28.M bought deal financing for R&D, pilot plant expansion click here 
  • Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) closes its acquisition of Aurora Systems Consulting click here 
  • Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLNTF) posts company-record $14.2M in revenue for 4Q on retail sales strength click here 
  • Nextleaf Solutions  Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) commences human trials of cannabis vapes click here 
  • GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) taps industry veteran Christopher Mark Lewis to head its uranium marketing efforts click here 
  • HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) touts significant revenue growth in 4Q, full year 2020 results as user base grows click here 
  • Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) OTCMKT:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) subsidiary ORYX Gaming to take its exclusive RGS content live across Dazzletag's numerous brands click here 
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY)  swings to a profit in 2020 with $42M in earnings click here 
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) appoints tech sector veteran Nick Copping to its Advisory Board click here 
  • Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTC:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) hails positive ramp-up of Red Lake mine as it continues towards declaring commercial production click here 
  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) to host webinar with leading neuro-oncologists to discuss its cerebrospinal fluid assay (CSF) for diagnosing and managing tumors click here 
  • Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) enters genomics market with subsidiary launch click here 
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1)  touts Health Canada notice of compliance after inspection of Reduvo cannabinoid soft gel capsules click here 
  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) installs automated lab equipment and completes training for New Jersey-based Meadowlands Diagnostics click here 
  • Nextleaf Solutions  Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA)  secures C$3M in convertible note financing click here 
  • GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) closes its C$1.2M private placement financing click here 
  • Los Andes Copper  Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTC:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) welcomes final results from pre-feasibility metallurgical testing on flagship Chile project click here 
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) files new protocol with FDA for four doses of leronlimab for critically ill coronavirus patients click here 
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) closes on underwritten public offering that raised about $97.75M click here
  • AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTC:AGFAF) to sell non-core subsidiary AAA Heidelberg click here

 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com