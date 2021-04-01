JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Re-Opens April 5 With Level 2 Gallery Featuring Nature/Supernature Exhibit

New Online Reservation System open for In-Person Visits;

Popular Online Virtual Tours, Educational Videos and Webinars to Expand in Coming Months

LOS ANGELES, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, is pleased to welcome back in-person visitors to the Level 2 Gallery for the Nature/Supernature exhibit starting Monday, April 5. Complimentary exhibition tickets for small groups can now be reserved through JAPAN HOUSE's new online reservation system. Additionally, walk-ins are invited as space safely allows. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the last reservation block at 5:30 p.m.

"We are pleased to welcome our visitors back into our gallery space to explore the history and significance of Japan's woodblock prints," said Yuko Kaifu, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles president. "The safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority. In opening our gallery, we will put in place ample safety measures for our guests to enjoy this amazing exhibition on-site, as well as through the virtual gallery tour developed during the pandemic."

Due to popular demand, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles will continue its online programming in the months ahead with new content, webinars and virtual exhibits.

GBAC STAR™ ACCREDITATION

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has received Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation awarded to facilities that demonstrate the most stringent standard of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention protocols. For additional details on JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles safety protocols, please visit www.japanhousela.com.

To ensure a safe and comfortable visit, security and new health and safety procedures will be in place in accordance with L.A. County guidelines for museums.

NATURE/SUPERNATURE Exhibition

This powerful exhibition of over sixty Japanese prints from the Scripps College collection features works by some of Japan's finest artists such as Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858) portraying not only gorgeous vistas of the Japanese landscape, but also the fascinating deities and supernatural creatures believed to inhabit and influence nature – from ghosts, to shape-shifting animals, to trickster spirits. The exhibition delves into these images of the natural world and its supernatural dimensions, as well as the evolution of new woodblock printing techniques as one of the world's first forms of "mass media."

Dates: Now – Monday, May 31, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery | Level 2 Fee: Complimentary

In-Person Ticket Reservations: https://japanhousela.swoogo.com/Reservations

Virtual Tour: https://www.japanhousela.com/exhibitions/nature-supernature/



UPCOMING EXHIBITION-RELATED PROGRAM

Webinar | Scenic Views and Supernatural Beings: New Themes in 19th-century Ukiyo-e Prints

Why were there so many views of nature and images of supernatural beings in Japanese prints of the 19th century? Using the woodblock prints in the NATURE/SUPERNATURE exhibition as a starting point, Professor Ryo Akama from Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto and Hollis Goodall from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will explore these questions in a fascinating conversation about the two themes in ukiyo-e prints and in Japanese culture as a whole.

Date: Monday, April 19 Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT Location: Online Fee: Complimentary

Registration: https://www.japanhousela.com/events/scenic-views-and-supernatural-beings/

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

