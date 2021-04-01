VROOM, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Vroom, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hers LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vroom, Inc. ("Vroom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRM) securities between November 11, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you have incurred losses in the shares of Vroom, Inc. you may, no later than May 21, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products;

that, as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels;

that, as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and

that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "net loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021.

