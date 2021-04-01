Smart Share Global Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited ("Energy Monster" or the "Company"), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 17,650,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $8.50 per share. The aggregate offering size of the IPO is approximately $150.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "EM" on April 1, 2021. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,647,500 additional ADSs.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as joint bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, BOCI Asia Limited, Futu Inc. and SNB Finance Holdings Limited are co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department (1-866-471-2526), 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, or by email at prospectus-ny@gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department , 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10013, United States, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Attention: Investment Banking Department, Units 8107-08, Level 81, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, or by email at dl-CRSyndicate@chinarenaissance.com.

About Energy Monster

Energy Monster is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network. Energy Monster is the largest mobile device charging service provider in China in terms of gross revenues in 2020, according to the iResearch Report. Energy Monster provides service through its power banks, placed in POIs operated by the location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Through the mini programs, users rent power banks to carry with them when they use charging service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs.

For more information, please visit: http://ir@enmonster.com

Safe Harbor Statement

