 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

Globe Newswire  
April 01, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:

01 April 2021, 15:15 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company') announces that Société Générale SA has notified it on 31 March 2021 of an increase from 4.97% to 5.23% on 26 March 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's website, corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure'.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com