OSF Digital Names David Northington as New Chairman of Board of Directors

QUÉBEC CITY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital has named David Northington as Chairman of its Board of Directors.



Northington serves as a board member and advisor to high-growth technology companies, with a strong record of leading businesses through growth. He previously served as Managing Director for Accenture Cloud First, Chairman and CEO of Cloud Sherpas, and COO of Capgemini North America. Prior to that, he was EVP of Kanbay, COO of Adjoined Consulting and CEO of Plaut Consulting.

Northington was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015 in the Southeast for the technology category, and he was recognized as a Top 2 Innovator by CRN magazine in 2013.

OSF Digital, a Salesforce Expert Navigator in the B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Goods, and Retail categories, is focused on becoming the go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client's unique requirements and launch innovative commerce solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals. OSF has more than 1,000 employees and 38 offices worldwide.

Northington joined the OSF Digital Board of Directors in March 2020 , taking an active role in defining the company's strategy and helping it grow at an accelerated pace. He takes over the chairman role from Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

"I'm excited about the expertise and experience David brings to OSF, and I'm confident his contribution will take our business to the next level," said Szatvanyi. "Our vision is to build OSF into a digital transformation and commerce powerhouse and the world-leading independent partner in the Salesforce ecosystem, and David has the leadership skills and experience to help us get there."

"Accepting the chairmanship of OSF was an easy decision for several reasons," said Northington. "First, the people at OSF are among the hardest working I have seen, with a focus on innovation and our clients. They operate in a highly collaborative culture, where teamwork and results are both expected and celebrated. The second reason is the leadership provided by Gerry, who has crafted a bold vision of client satisfaction and high business growth accomplished via world-class execution and technology enablement at every possible turn. The third reason is OSF's partnership with the Salesforce ecosystem, which continues to expand and provide innovative solutions to the market. I am thrilled to be part of OSF and look forward to the journey toward becoming the largest independent Salesforce partner."

