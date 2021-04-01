ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Sensational Science

ATLANTA, GA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI440: Sensational Science as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users April 1-30, 2021.

There are several reasons to include science activities in the early childhood curriculum. American students continue to lag behind students from other countries in math and science, and research suggests that emphasizing science−related skills and knowledge from a young age can give children an important head start toward future academic achievement. Just as importantly, engagement in science activities can boost skills and knowledge in most other areas of development.

Early childhood science activities are not focused on academic achievement. Children are not expected to learn scientific theories and laws. They are not expected to understand formulas to memorize periodic tables. Instead, the early childhood curriculum should focus on building the inquiry skills, or simply sparking young children's curiosity about the natural world. Science activities help children understand that it is possible to find answers to their many questions.

Preschool science focuses on exploration and discovery, not definitions and formulas. Appropriate science activities help young children develop problem−solving and critical thinking skills. More importantly, science activities spark curiosity and imagination by introducing children to the wonders and mysteries of the natural world.

Developmentally appropriate science activities teach young children to inspect and observe, to ask questions, to experiment, to research, and to analyze information. As we know from the current research on brain development, such skills are crucial for maximizing each individual's potential for logical thought. A young child who enters elementary school with basic knowledge of the natural environment and a desire to learn more will have a head start on the road to academic achievement.

This course examines age appropriate guidelines and activities for setting up a science center that includes activities that build curiosity. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to define science as it relates to preschool children, identify appropriate materials to include in a science center, and identify basic activities for promoting early science skills.

"By focusing on observation, exploration, questioning, and testing with real materials, teachers can present many opportunities for science that capture children's curiosity and encourage active learning," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "The main goal is to encourage children to be curious and inquisitive."

CCEI440: Sensational Science is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CCEI440. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

