Justin Mitchell Joins GEAR AID as VP of Finance & Administration

Bellingham, WA, March 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GEAR AID welcomes Justin Mitchell as its new vice president of Finance and Administration. Justin comes to GEAR AID with more 25 years of experience in finance leadership roles - most recently at two Washington-based companies: Wood Stone Corporation and Alpha Technologies.

As the latest addition to the GEAR AID executive team, Justin will be leading Finance, IT, and HR to develop and continuously improve the financial and operational strategy of the company. Justin brings extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, budgeting, operational effectiveness and information technology integration to GEAR AID.

“I am honored and feeling exceptionally fortunate to be joining the team at GEAR AID,” says Justin. He adds, “With its people, the products, the culture and mission, I know I’ll fit right in and I’m excited to bring my skills and expertise to this special and unique company.”

During his 16-year tenure at Wood Stone as VP of Finance, Justin helped the food service equipment manufacturer to grow more than triple its size. Additionally, at Alpha Technologies, Justin held a variety of roles including controller and director of Finance.

As a longtime Bellingham resident, Justin is a dedicated outdoor enthusiast. Between work and family, he spends his spare time as operations leader for Bellingham Mountain Rescue and as team leader for the Mount Baker Ski Patrol.

“We’re thrilled for Justin to be joining GEAR AID. He is a data-driven decision-maker with deep knowledge of financial reporting, manufacturing processes and IT systems,” says Clark Campbell, president. He adds, “As a volunteer mountain rescue team leader and ski patroller, Justin also knows how to creatively tackle big objectives within an environment of limited resources. I look forward to leveraging his professional experience as we look to grow the GEAR AID business and brand.”

About GEAR AID

GEAR AID champions renewal in the lives of those who play and work outside. We empower people to make gear last longer with camp tools and products that fix and restore outerwear, footwear, and outdoor gear. With more than 100 quality products including Aquaseal®, Seam Grip®, Revivex® and Tenacious Tape®, we make gear better and adventures bigger. Learn more at gearaid.com.

