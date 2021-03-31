ONUS Rides Joins Responsibility.org Corporate Partner Program

Delmar, MD, March 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ONUS Rides today joined the Responsibility.org Corporate Partner program as a Patron. As a Responsibility.org Corporate Patron, ONUS Rides demonstrates their commitment to ending all impaired driving and empowering adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Vishal Patel, CEO, ONUS Enterprises, LLC’s commitment to responsibility and commented:

“ONUS Rides is honored to join Responsibility.org’s Corporate Partner program. We believe alcohol responsibility is a lifestyle that starts with us, and we have built our company upon its principles. We look forward to being an active part of Responsibility.org initiatives.”

Responsibility.org, principally funded by America’s leading spirits producers, has been at the forefront of these issues for nearly 30 years. By becoming a Responsibility.org Corporate Partner, ONUS Rides will contribute to supporting initiatives that, for example, educate teachers, parents, and students about the dangers of underage drinking (Ask, Listen, Learn), help keep our nation’s roads safer from impaired drivers (STOP High Risk Impaired Drivers) and help Americans understand how a number of factors contribute to their individual Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) (Virtual Bar).

Responsibility.org CEO Chris Swonger welcomed ONUS Ride to the Corporate Partner Program:

“ONUS Rides makes (a) tool(s) that help make our society safer, and we welcome their exciting participation in our new Corporate Partner program.

"Responsibility.org’s Corporate Partners play a critical role in building on the immense progress made in the first 29 years of our leadership designing and implementing effective programs that, for example, educate parents, teachers, and students about the dangers of underage drinking (Ask, Listen, Learn) and bring together road safety, law enforcement, and treatment experts to identify and address the factors that put Americans at highest risk from impaired drivers (STOP High Risk Impaired Driving).

"But, there is much more work to be done, and we look forward to working more closely with ONUS Rides, who shares our unwavering commitment and dedication to advancing alcohol responsibility."

For more information on Responsibility.org’s Corporate Partners program, please visit Responsibility.org.

ONUS Enterprises, LLC has created the Impaired Driving Behavior Influence Program (IBIP) that is the third leg of the 3-legged responsibility stool: Educate, Enforce and Incentivize in battling impaired driving. IBIP is delivered through ONUS Rides app that rewards consumers of alcohol with ride credits for use with Uber or Lyft allowing sponsors and restaurants, bars and tasting rooms to reach a highly targeted audience, 24/7/365, creating a safer community and the ultimate consumer loyalty program. To learn more, please visit ONUSRides.com.

About Responsibility.org: The Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; and Pernod Ricard USA. For over 27 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit Responsibility.org.

Contact Information:

ONUS Rides

Vito Montone

888-983-6687

Contact via Email

onusrides.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833618

Press Release Distributed by PR.com