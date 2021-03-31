Rocket Builders has just announced their winners on the 2021 Ready to Rocket List celebrating BC's Leading Growth Tech companies. Agents Republic has announced that the company has been named as "Emerging Rocket" in BC's Information and Communications Technology Agents Republic, leading provider of customer support and AI data services, was named Emerging Rocket 2021 in BC's ICT sector for their scalable multilingual model leveraging a decentralized workforce.

Take off fueled by the surge in demand for global customer support.

Businesses are selling online to a global audience more than ever before, while customers require more attention and quick resolution across multiple channels, languages, and time zones. Although customer service is key for success, it is also a huge challenge for growing companies today.

Agents Republic provides contact center services with globally distributed multilingual agents. The company seeks to displace traditional call centers with its work-from-home agent network, cloud automation, and multichannel AI-assisted solutions. Its proprietary technology includes an operationally efficient remote workforce management platform and a conversational AI data generation engine. Collectively these services will save businesses on their customer service costs while keeping customer satisfaction high.

The "Emerging Rockets" list profiles technology companies from multiple technology sectors with great potential for investment and market breakthroughs in the coming year.

"After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that Agents Republic is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends," said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.

The company’s mission is to empower businesses to provide outstanding customer service, each and every day. Agents Republic has been developing a unique technology that enables multilingual customer service helping businesses support global customers.

"We identify companies that both information technology buyers and venture capitalists will value. Our analysis of market trends led to our selection of Agents Republic as an Emerging Rocket ICT company," said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.

Agents Republic commits to continue innovation throughout 2021 and beyond to best serve the need of businesses for premium customer support and related voice data services.

"As the world has been rapidly moving towards on-demand solutions and companies can easily sell to customers located in any part of the globe, we recognized the need to build a scalable multilingual model leveraging our decentralized workforce. We appreciate the nomination to the Rocket Builders’ list and hope that we can continue to make people’s lives better every day by using our technology for a remarkable customer experience," said David L. Papp, Founder & CEO, Agents Republic Inc.

About the Rocket Recognition Program

Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with “Ready to Rocket” companies exceeding the industry growth rate and “Emerging Rocket” companies most likely to gain investment. https://venturelabs.ca/announcing-2021-ready-to-rocket-list/

About Agents Republic Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Agents Republic uses an enthusiastic global workforce to provide decentralized contact center services. They are digitally disrupting the $340 billion global call center market, a mature industry that currently struggles to keep up with the high demand from online businesses for flexible and high-quality customer support. Agents Republic provides multilingual customer service, sales, and technical support, and also delivers machine learning ready datasets to businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to NASDAQ-listed corporations.

For more information on Agents Republic, visit https://www.agentsrepublic.com/

