Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Performance and Value for the Dell Precision 3640 Tower, Lenovo ThinkStation P340 and HP Z2 G5

In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell Precision 3640 Tower workstation could provide better performance and value in some configurations than the two competitors they tested.

Durham, NC, March 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Business users seeking entry-level workstations need the right balance of performance and value to meet their productivity needs. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Dell Precision 3640 Tower against the Lenovo ThinkStation P340 Tower Workstation and HP Z2 G5 Workstation across two different processor and graphics card configurations, measuring performance and calculating performance per dollar.

According to the report, “the identically configured systems performed close to one another on three benchmark workloads, but we found that the Dell Precision 3640 Tower offered up to an average of 9.8 percent performance improvement on SPECworkstation 3 workloads over the HP Z2 G5 and delivered better performance per dollar compared to all but one of the competitor systems.”

To learn more about how entry-level workstation users could benefit from choosing a Dell Precision 3640 Tower, read the full report at facts.pt/eYRDMT7 and see the infographic at facts.pt/wPQZY1I.

