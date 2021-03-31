VDOSH Expands Portfolio with Investment in JETSWEAT

Los Angeles venture capital firm is pleased to announce investment in New York-based, boutique fitness platform.

Encino, CA, March 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VDOSH, a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm, has announced its seed round investment in JETSWEAT; a unique and interactive mobile application and web platform that provides a boutique partnership model with top fitness studios located throughout the U.S. and globally. The company distinguishes itself from other on-demand fitness apps and video platforms by offering original and exclusively owned video content with customizable programs through a community of top studios. For its partners, the platform offers brand discovery to new users and facilitates reach and monetization of untapped markets for each boutique studio.

“We are very excited to be involved with JETSWEAT at a time when the demand for effective mobile and digital fitness platforms is growing in such a significant way. This investment compliments our growing portfolio of diverse, early stage startup companies,” says Managing Partner, Vishal Arora.

The startup was co-founded in 2018 by Alexandra Dantzig and Erin Frankel. “As busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts, we know how precious time is and the importance of staying active while on-the-go. We are invested in building a community of top studio partners, providing great workouts, customized training, and high-definition video content to our users at a low fee, all while making it accessible anywhere in the world,” says Alexandra.

JETSWEAT powers the digital transformations of boutique fitness studios and the company prides itself on providing the leading fitness-focused technology, high-quality turnkey video production, and marketing services for its brands and instructors. Exclusive content is curated in collaboration with studio experts and data-matched for each customer’s needs. Alexandra and Erin share, "We are excited to partner with VDOSH to help accelerate growth and expansion at JETSWEAT. Beyond capital, we are thrilled to have the expertise and support of the team there, which we see as a tremendous value-add to our business going forward."

VDOSH is a venture capital firm, which gives investors the opportunity to invest in promising new startup companies alongside major players in the industry. For its entrepreneurs, it provides an efficient funding process and instantaneous access to a well-established network of investors and influencers. They offer access to incredible new startups in the tech space for their investors, allowing them to build their own portfolios of prequalified business ventures.

You can find more information on VDOSH at www.vdosh.com.

