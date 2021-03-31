Two Security Features on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7543 Processors Minimally Affected OLTP Performance on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Server, Principled Technologies Study Says
A Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server with AMD EPYC 7543 processors had similar OLTP performance with AMD SEV-ES and AMD SME enabled and disabled.
Durham, NC, March 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) measured the performance impact of AMD Secure Memory Encryption (SME) and AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization - Encrypted State (SEV-ES) on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 server powered by AMD EPYC 7543 processors. The server ran VMware vSphere 7.0 U1 hosting SUSE Enterprise Linux with SQL Server 2019 VMs. PT found that enabling the two features had little effect on a DVD Store 3 online transaction processing workload. After PT enabled the features, the performance of this workload decreased just 1.7 percent.
To learn more about how PT conducted testing and how AMD SEV-ES and AMD SME work to secure sensitive data in use, read the full report at http://facts.pt/zFbVc8z.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826401
Press Release Distributed by PR.com