Brenda S. Bruce, NCTM Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Cary, NC, March 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Brenda S. Bruce, NCTM of Cary, North Carolina has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of music education.

About Brenda S. Bruce, NCTM

Brenda Bruce is a musician and the CEO of Bruce Music Studio, Inc., her private studio which provides music education in Cary, North Carolina. With over 52 years’ experience, Ms. Bruce provides private piano lessons at an intermediate to advanced level to high school students and teaches classical piano.

Brenda performs music at recitals and brings to life the beauty and mystery of keyboard literature through her performances. Ms. Bruce’s performances have taken her throughout the Southeast, New England, and Europe. In March 2013, she was invited to be an adjudicator in the music festival for the Schools of Music and Speech in Hong Kong. She has performed with the N.C. Symphony, given numerous recitals at the N.C. Museum of Art, as well as other prestigious venues throughout the state. She also hosts guest pianists for the Paderewski Piano Festival.

Born November 26, 1942 in Bertrand, Missouri, Ms. Bruce obtained a Bachelor of Music Education in piano from Central Methodist College in 1964 and a Master of Music in piano and harpsichord from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1966. After graduating from New England, she lived in the Boston area for 12 years before moving to Raleigh. One of her most unusual jobs as a pianist was her 12-year engagement as a pianist for two hours daily in the dining room of SAS Institute in Cary. There she performed classics, show tunes, nursery rhymes and popular standards for the clientele.

Ms. Bruce has been honored as the recipient of a Raleigh Emerging Artists Grant, the Individual Artist Grant, and the Independent Music teachers Grant from the Music Teachers National Association and is affiliated with the M.T.N.A. In her spare time, Brenda enjoys bicycle riding and cooking.

For further information, email Brenda Bruce at brendabruce525@gmail.com.

