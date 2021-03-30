GeneThera, Inc. Wastewater Testing: a Way to Better Control the COVID-19 Pandemic

Westminster, CO, March 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that neither current systems nor related technologies are capable of preventing or even successfully controlling the spread of zoonotic infectious agents. One of the prominent features of these infectious organisms is their ability to infect both people and animals, rendering some carriers asymptomatic for a period of time, or even for the entire duration of the infection.

Growing evidence shows that SARS-Cov-2 is present in wastewater, suggesting that wastewater could be a source of epidemiological data on assessing human health risk. Testing wastewater can be used to monitor outbreaks of COVID-19 in communities, allowing for early intervention. In addition, wastewater testing can detect the presence of asymptomatic carriers faster and more efficiently than most procedures currently in use to collect human samples. However, SARS-Cov-2 isolation in wastewater samples present challenges, due to the large numbers of bacteria and other various contaminants.

GeneThera has spent several years developing state-of-the-art technology to test zoonotic diseases using advanced integrated laboratory robotic platforms that allow detection in a highly sensitive and rapid process. GeneThera has developed a Molecular Robotic/Artificial Intelligence Platform (MORAP) capable of processing hundreds of thousands of samples daily, with minimum human intervention. MORAP provides GeneThera with a standardized system that can be serially duplicated, readily deployed and supported worldwide. GeneThera believe that the MORAP system can efficiently provide a continuous and systematic monitoring of wastewater which may allow for early warning signs of SARS-Cov-2 infection and will identify undiagnosed or successive disease at the population level; alerting public health officials of ongoing or future viral disease outbreaks.

Dr. Tony Milici, Chairman & CEO of GeneThera (OTC:GTHR) commented, "In light of the continuous spreading of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, a nationwide wastewater surveillance program should be carried out to better understand temporal and spatial dynamics of disease prevalence, molecular epidemiology and evolution of the virus, and efficacy of public health interventions. Such program will completely eliminate the need of costly and ineffective lockdown interventions, which could further exacerbate personal, social and economic losses that have already been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About GeneThera, Inc.

GeneThera is a biotechnology company developing molecular robotic/AI diagnostics and therapeutics in an effort to control and eradicate zoonotic diseases. GeneThera developed molecular assays for BSE and Mycobacterium Avium Paratuberculosis (MAP). MAP is an infectious organism causing Paratuberculosis in dairy cows that is also linked to Crohn’s Disease in humans. We utilize these technologies to minimize the spread of animal infectious organisms such as SARS-CoV-2 to humans. Management and prevention of zoonotic diseases is crucial to human and animal health on a global scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

