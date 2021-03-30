Pay for Your Kitchen Remodel with Bitcoin Using Award Winning Tridel Construction

Top Las Vegas contractor for residential remodeling and new additions, Tridel Construction is the foremost general contractor to accept payments via Bitcoin; Currently servicing Henderson, Summerlin and Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, March 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tridel’s experience, creative methods, innovative design and attention to detail takes their clients’ projects from concept to completion and helps transform a home into a space the client has always dreamed of. While 2020 was a slow year for home remodeling and house flipping, 2021 has rapidly picked up the pace so offering Bitcoin as a payment option became an attractive feature for Tridel customers. "On my voyage to find a crypto friendly contractor I was hitting road blocks of lack of innovation and forward thinking in the remodeling industry. After reviewing local companies in the Las Vegas area through social online presence, I found one company that was different in its core. It’s interesting and pleasant to see that the remodeling industry has finally gone digital just like everything else in our life. I'm glad I finally have the option to pay for my kitchen remodel with my Bitcoin." - Arthur B.

"Existing and future business opportunities live on a digital highway which requires digital money. Tridel is on the front line of the digital evolution."

- Elena Flaksman

Tridel Construction has been named in The Qualified Remodeler Top 500 in 2020 and received the prestigious Regional Contractor of the Year Award by NARI for a remodel in 2020. While these recognitions are representative of the strong work ethic the company possesses, Tridel also believes in giving back to the community whenever possible. Which is why they recently partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and offer discounts to military personnel.

Tridel Construction is a unique design-build, award winning renovation team that enables Las Vegas, Henderson and Summerlin homeowners to fall back in love with their outdated homes.

For an estimate or consultation call 702-751-9558 or go to www.tridelco.com. For the comfort of our customers and design consultants, we are adjusting how we do business and are now offering free online remodel design consultations and virtual estimates.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/construction702

Twitter: @Tridel_Co - https://twitter.com/Tridel_Co

Instagram: @Tridelco - https://www.instagram.com/tridelco

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tridelco

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/tridel-construction-las-vegas

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/professionals/kitchen-and-bath-remodelers/tridel-construction-pfvwus-pf~757902337

Contact Information:

Tridel Construction

Sasha Hoffman

702-751-9558

Contact via Email

tridelco.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832591

Press Release Distributed by PR.com