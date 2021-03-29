Continental Structural Plastics Chooses Visuant® for Business Performance Process

Alpharetta, GA, March 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a world leader in lightweight composite materials formulation, advanced product design, and manufacturing technologies, has selected Visuant®, a Business Performance Software, to enhance their strategy execution framework.

Wayne Meyer, Director of Continuous Improvement, said when researching ways to improve their processes surrounding performance, accountability, communication, and meetings, he identified Visuant® as “the best overall solution to meet our immediate and future needs.” He went on to say, “like many organizations, we had an uncontrolled number of Excel spreadsheets, were measuring KPI’s inconsistently across the organization, spending wasteful hours in meetings, and not holding the organization accountable to corrective actions. With Visuant®, all the data is in one place, spreadsheets are eliminated, and information standardized, giving leaders timely information to make more informed decisions.”

While the pandemic may have interrupted face-to-face meetings, CSI successfully conducted the training and deployment virtually. According to Wayne, CSP felt the deployment experience was “outstanding and as good as the training was, the follow-up support was even better. All 13 plants, 4 Regional Directors, and the CSP Leadership team were trained and the software deployed within 6 weeks. This turn-key approach of building all business scorecards, dashboards, and training of each plant on how to utilize the Visuant® system allowed us to remain focused on our core business while implementing a framework to greatly enhance future execution.”

Although CSP is still in the beginning phase of implementation, they are tackling the largest problems with the right resources. According to Wayne, “an interest in metrics has increased because they are more important to all levels of the organization. We have started the migration from storytelling to taking action.”

