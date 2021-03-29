PAWS NY Hosts Virtual Benefit: Spring Forward with Hope

The online fundraiser event will take place on Tuesday, May 11, from 6:30-7:15pm, and registration is now open to all attendees.

New York, NY, March 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Please join Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY as we Spring Forward with Hope and continue to help keep New Yorkers and their pets together at their Annual Spring Benefit, which will take place virtually this year on Tuesday, May 11. Registration is now open online at event.gives/pawsvirtualbenefit.

PAWS NY is dedicated to doing everything possible to keep our city’s most vulnerable residents together with their pets. By providing volunteer pet care assistance to low-income older adults and those living with illness or disability, PAWS NY’s programs keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the bond that is so physically and emotionally valuable to our clients. Volunteers walk dogs, clean the litterbox, transport pets to the vet, provide foster care in a medical emergency, and so much more.

PAWS NY’s Virtual Spring Benefit will include inspiring testimonials from clients and volunteers, an exclusive update from the organization, a fantastic online silent auction, and more. The event will be hosted via Event.Gives, with auctioneer and host Lucas Hunt of HUNT Auctioneers. While the event is free to attend, there are several VIP packages with customized perks:

- Purrfect Pal (Free): Receive access to their live streamed event.

- Pawsome Supporter ($100): Receive the above, plus a Virtual Gift Bag and the ability to submit a photo of your pet to be featured during the event.

- Very Important Pup ($250): Receive all of the above, plus a PAWS-themed Cocktail / Mocktail Kit, and be entered to win a raffle for a Gift Package of Wine.

PAWS NY is also thrilled to have a robust silent auction as part of the fundraising event, featuring items such as a two-night stay at a Loews Hotel; pet photo shoot with photographer and author The Dogist; Virtual Meet and Greet with Louboutina, the Hugging Dog; a 10-class pack from 305 Fitness; $500 gift card from Target; fitness apparel from 5equals10; and more. Auction items will be available starting one week prior to the Virtual Spring Benefit, and can be accessed via the Event.Gives platform at that time. Sponsors of the event include Blonde + Co. and Animal Medical Center.

Since its inception 11 years ago, PAWS NY has helped more than 1,000 people and their 1,500 pets on nearly 100,000 visits. With more than 2,700 volunteers who have donated more than 65,000 hours of their time, the organization delivers critical on-site services and improves the quality of life of our most isolated neighbors by ensuring their animal companions can remain with them at home.

When talking about his 17-year-old dog, 91-year-old Arnold said, “He’s the greatest anti-depressant you could imagine. He means everything to my life.” It is this important relationship that we work so hard to protect each and every day.

“It’s difficult to find words to express the magnitude of this past year—a year full of so much pain and loss. At PAWS NY, we have been working tirelessly to prioritize the health of our clients while also doing everything we can to keep pets at home with the people who love them,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “While this year’s Spring Benefit may look at little different, we’re hopeful that we can honor the impact that PAWS has made over the year and move forward with hope as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Event: Virtual Spring Benefit & Online Auction

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 6:30-7:15pm

Location: Online via Event.Gives

Tickets + Auction: https://event.gives/pawsvirtualbenefit

About PAWS NY

The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit pawsny.org.

Contact Information:

PAWS NY

Kimberly Green

212-203-4760 ext. 304

Contact via Email

pawsny.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833446

Press Release Distributed by PR.com