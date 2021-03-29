Ambitious Alliance Brings Superior Fence & Rail to West Michigan

Superior Fence & Rail welcomes Phillip Haan and Kyle Brinks, owners of the new West Michigan franchise. This new ownership team is dedicated to forging a new territory in the Grand Rapids area with a focus on team building and client satisfaction.

Grand Rapids, MI, March 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Superior Fence & Rail senior leaders are pleased to see the company expanding into Michigan. Much like other successful territories, Zach Peyton expects to see West Michigan flourish with core Superior fencing products – vinyl and wood privacy fence and aluminum ornamental fencing. He is eager to see Phillip and Kyle augment the in-state presence of Superior Fence & Rail suppliers with the company’s client-focused business model to their market. “Our research indicates that the customers there are looking for a professional team for their fencing contractor, and we’re ready to deliver!”

Success begins with team-building.

Zach believes that the new fence franchise owners have what it takes to succeed in their market. Kyle, a former Army officer, brings a strong team-building focus to the alliance, which will facilitate bringing the right people together to achieve a positive company culture. In fact, they have already assembled a team, which is ready to help the company get on the path to achieving their vision. Phil’s expertise is in the field service industry. The benefit of this experience will be that of properly managing on-site projects and seeing to the customers’ needs in real time. Zach reflects, “Phil and Kyle are a dream team when it comes to ownership.”

For this new franchise business, value, communication and follow-through are keen.

Good first impressions are critical in business and in life. For these Superior Fence & Rail franchise owners, their first impression of the company began with recognition of Superior Fence & Rail’s stellar online presence. Phillip Haan says, “The first thing that really drew my attention was the large amount of professional digital content curated for the Superior Fence & Rail customers.” The quality of a company can be very much determined by their dedication to their client base. Kyle and Phil are excited to become integral facets of a brand that will allow them to, “build immediate trust and confidence. No one else in the greater Grand Rapids area has what Superior offers.” Phil’s contracting background has given him fantastic insight into what it takes to ensure that customers see a great return on their investment into a new fence. This return ends with a high-quality fence but begins long before their fence is built. He believes in providing top-notch communication with each client, coupled with timely follow-through on commitments made before, during, and after every project. He is thrilled that, “The SFR system provides all of the training and tools to make that an easy task to accomplish the day the doors open.”

