Teen Eco-Influencer Samantha Torres Joins ABC News Radio to Discuss #MeatlessMonday

Manhattan Beach, CA, March 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Teen eco-influencer Samantha Torres joined ABC News Radio’s Aaron Michael Sanchez to discuss the #MeatlessMonday movement that she and other global citizens are promoting to improve the health of our planet - one meatless meal at a time.

The high school junior, who was named the 2020 Student Leader of the Year by global environmental nonprofit Grades of Green shared with listeners the importance of plant-based diets as one part of a strategy that will reduce the use of natural resources and improve the overall health of our planet.

According to Torres, one 1/3 pound burger uses 660 gallons of water to produce and an entire pound of beef takes 1,799 gallons of water. Samantha stated that regardless of a consumer’s ethical opinion regarding meat production, there are other very good reasons to cut back on meat consumption. “Everything that we eat has a footprint. But when we compare the meat statistics to the vegan or vegetarian options, it’s clear which one uses less natural resources.”

“As consumers we don’t look at the food that we eat and the effect that we have [on the environment].” Torres encourages everyone to be conscious and informed about food and look for opportunities to make positive changes in their food choices, no matter how insignificant they may seem. “Imagine how much water I could save if I didn’t eat a burger that one time when I go out,” said Samantha.

As part of her global #MeatlessMonday initiative, Samantha is encouraging everyone to pick Monday as the day of the week that they will cut out meat. To grow the movement she encourages everyone to post images of their meatless meals on their favorite social media platform with the hash tag #MeatlessMonday. In addition, Samantha shared with Sanchez that she has partnered with the environmental nonprofit, evry.app, to help people keep track of their daily climate actions. The evry app is an environmental habit tracker. The app company recently added meatless Monday as a climate action in support of Samantha and the #MeatlessMonday movement.

Samantha’s ABC News Radio interview can be heard at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDl5jc4FVIU&t=1933s.

Samantha Torres is a teen eco –influencer who has been involved in environmental outreach since third grade. Samantha is a regular speaker at city council meetings and environmental events. She has been the recipient of numerous commendations for her environmental efforts and is frequently interviewed by environmental publications. Samantha can be reached at Jesse.Torres.2009@Anderson.UCLA.edu.

