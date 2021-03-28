DC Web Fest 9 Celebrates the Best of Industry and Indie Content Virtually

Set for April 9-11, the invitation-only event will have industry and indie works that feature writers and actors from Saturday Night Live, a documentary on the D.C. government that features D.C.'s Mayor Bowser, HBO and Netflix screeners, works featuring a Cannes award winner and presence from all over the globe.

Washington, DC, March 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Ninth Annual DC Web Fest aims to immerse its guests in an 8-bit, video-game style virtual world while promoting the best in independently-produced digital media.

With the theme “See Problems as Possibilities” and set for April 9-11, the virtual event will showcase the best of independent digital media as well as meaningful discussions with top experts in the industry.

The invitation-only event will have industry and indie works that feature writers and actors from Saturday Night Live, a documentary on the D.C. government that features D.C.'s Mayor Bowser, HBO and Netflix screeners, works featuring a Cannes award winner, and presence from all over the globe. The virtual programming also includes a storytelling prompt by Cierra Jones, a speed networking session around how to effectively converse led by Philippa Hughes, a red carpet Q&A featuring creator Q&As and more.

Other highlights of the event include an international festival directors' roundtable where guests will be able to hear from and engage with festival directors from all around the world. Additionally, attendees can expect workshops and masterclasses on how to effectively produce podcasts, as well as classes on finding and telling one's own story.

DC Web Fest 9 is invite-only this year to reduce the creator to guest ratio and create an atmosphere that is conducive to creating meaningful connections and relationships. All, however, are welcomed.

Founded in 2013 by DC native, filmmaker and author Otessa Marie Ghadar, the DC Web Fest highlights the intersection of entertainment and technology, featuring the best of the indie spirit in digital content (Web Series, Games, VR/AR, Apps, Podcasts, etc.). The festival remains at the forefront of emerging art and technology, with a focus on policy and IP implications, both local & international.

The mission of the festival is to entertain, educate, and promote these new and innovative forms of modern art. DC Web Fest strongly believes in STEAM, along with STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math.

Ghadar created the DC Web Fest to recognize the best in independent digital media, while providing resources to help creators continue creating at industry standard. A pioneer in creating digital content for streaming services, Ghadar produced the viral web series “Orange Juice in Bishop’s Garden” in 2006 - a full seven years before “House of Cards” hit Netflix. The show streamed on major platforms, such as YouTube and Roku devices. Since then, she has published the first new media textbook “The Wild West of Film” along with several new media projects that have been featured in major media outlets. She has also contributed to local and international discussions at various events and renowned institutions.

“This annual event has positioned DC as the flashpoint for New Media, and it exposes the District to ever expanding platforms. By introducing Washingtonians to original content, some of it produced in their own backyard, we aim to inspire engagement with and support for the creative economy,” says Ghadar.

Email info@dcwebfest.org for the exclusive link for ticket purchase. Additional festival details are at www.dcwebfest.org and @dcwebfest across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

